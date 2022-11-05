Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,411,000 after acquiring an additional 421,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,829,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,364,000 after acquiring an additional 228,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

