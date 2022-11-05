Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 32,055 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE VET opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.37.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.03%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.