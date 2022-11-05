Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,746 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 49.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 59.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 113.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 18.0% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period.

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33.

