Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 11,371 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 151.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.27. The company has a market cap of $192.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.37. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $65.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

