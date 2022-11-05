Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,751,000 after buying an additional 417,838 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,723,000 after buying an additional 141,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,177,000 after buying an additional 819,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,230,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,679,000 after buying an additional 213,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,731,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of IR stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

