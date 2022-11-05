Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $351.74 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,529,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,478 shares of company stock worth $14,810,207 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

