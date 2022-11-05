Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 59,641 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,702 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HYT opened at $8.60 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

