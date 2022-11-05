Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $51.83 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,296.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.

Insider Activity

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,245 shares of company stock worth $7,258,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.