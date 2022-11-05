Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $278,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64.

