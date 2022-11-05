Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seneca House Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 44,698 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $266,000.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of JEMA opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.