Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 3.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.0% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 20.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BAUG stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

