AE Wealth Management LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 529,349 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after buying an additional 341,571 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,940.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 327,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after buying an additional 311,439 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $94.86 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

