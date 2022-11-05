AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,257 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 64,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

NYSE:TSLX opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

