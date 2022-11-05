AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $250.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.40%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.38%.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

