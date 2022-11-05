AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

