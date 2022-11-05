Wrkr Ltd (ASX:WRK) Insider Purchases A$30,000.01 in Stock

Wrkr Ltd (ASX:WRK – Get Rating) insider Trent Lund acquired 1,666,667 shares of Wrkr stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.01 ($19,480.52).
Wrkr Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.
About Wrkr
