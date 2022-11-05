Insider Buying: Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) Insider Buys A$24,000.00 in Stock

Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL – Get Rating) insider Anne Ward acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($15,584.42).
Redbubble Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.
Redbubble Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Redbubble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbubble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.