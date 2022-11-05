Insider Buying: Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) Insider Buys A$24,000.00 in Stock

Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL – Get Rating) insider Anne Ward acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($15,584.42).

Redbubble Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

Get Redbubble alerts:

Redbubble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and baby clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com, TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Redbubble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbubble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.