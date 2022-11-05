Richard Bradshaw Sells 649 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $24,999.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Community Banks Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of UCBI opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 37.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

