Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.45% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,767,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth about $813,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

