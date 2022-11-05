Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $44,733.60.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $47,999.70.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $47,168.64.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $119,958.39.

META stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $353.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $163,188,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after acquiring an additional 282,953 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $1,545,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

