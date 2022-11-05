Craig M. Dwight Buys 2,000 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) CEO Craig M. Dwight bought 2,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,961.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

