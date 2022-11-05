Insider Selling: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Sells 11,900 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) Director Pierre Labbé sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$35,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,190.
Osisko Mining Trading Up 11.6 %
Shares of OSK stock opened at C$3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.20. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.36 and a 1-year high of C$5.02.
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Osisko Mining
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
