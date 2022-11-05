Avient (NYSE:AVNT) PT Lowered to $33.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Marquard & Bahls AG lifted its holdings in Avient by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,942,000 after purchasing an additional 875,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 1,151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 393,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 362,245 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,179,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,933,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,190,000 after purchasing an additional 222,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

