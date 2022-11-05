AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMREP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

AXR stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. AMREP has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 25.53%.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

