Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s previous close.

AVNT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

AVNT opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avient will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,950,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,933,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,190,000 after buying an additional 222,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,739,000 after buying an additional 142,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,994,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after buying an additional 109,038 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

