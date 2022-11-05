Wells Fargo & Company Raises American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target to $149.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.33.

AWK opened at $139.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.65 and its 200 day moving average is $147.16.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 113,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 39.3% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 19.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 30.1% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

