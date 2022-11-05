Credit Suisse Group Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $6.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of ATUS opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Insider Activity at Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Altice USA by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 279,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 48,558 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

