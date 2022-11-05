Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

NYSE ATUS opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 95.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 41.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 510,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 149,944 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Altice USA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 886,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Altice USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

