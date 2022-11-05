TD Securities Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $9.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATUS. Benchmark cut their price objective on Altice USA to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. New Street Research raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

Altice USA Price Performance

ATUS opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Insider Transactions at Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

