Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

ATUS opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

