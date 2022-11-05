A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) PT Raised to $24.00

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BWS Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded A10 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.98.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $76,221.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 22,333 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $345,268.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,436,536.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $76,221.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,589 shares of company stock worth $1,118,465 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 176,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.