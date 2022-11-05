Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) PT Raised to $15.50

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.45 to $15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s current price.

ATCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Atlas has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Atlas by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,500 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atlas by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 731,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Atlas by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 426,791 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

