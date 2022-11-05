Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Gap Down to $25.22

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.22, but opened at $22.70. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 14,851 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERII has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at $245,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,579 shares of company stock worth $512,151. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,176,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,695,000 after purchasing an additional 217,712 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 0.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,421,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 73.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,867,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 791,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 16.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,135,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 160,724 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Stories

