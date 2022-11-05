Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.40 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 0.8 %

ASC opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $560.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

