Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.40 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.
Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 0.8 %
ASC opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $560.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $14.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.