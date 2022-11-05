Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $82.98, but opened at $74.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nutrien shares last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 284,478 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTR. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $1,270,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,014.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4,634.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after buying an additional 465,340 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

