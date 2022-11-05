Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $73.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

APO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $62.58 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $78.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.