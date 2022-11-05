WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Gap Down to $13.39

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $12.25. WideOpenWest shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 2,933 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOW. B. Riley decreased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

Insider Activity at WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 93.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,521,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,521,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 330,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,050 shares of company stock worth $892,900 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

