Robert D. Atkinson Sells 3,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NEM opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

