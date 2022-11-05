Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $230,490.00 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 58,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $230,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,011,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,204,687.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 41,855 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $196,299.95.

On Friday, October 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $252,120.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $270,900.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $146,412.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $57,960.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $37,945.40.

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $44,492.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,343 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $67,412.10.

On Monday, October 10th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $93,095.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $67,838.76.

Shares of NASDAQ TOI opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

TOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

