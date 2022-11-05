CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

CDW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $172.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.22. CDW has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in CDW by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

