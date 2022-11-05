CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.
CDW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.
Shares of CDW stock opened at $172.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.22. CDW has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in CDW by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
