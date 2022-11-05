Citigroup Lowers CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $210.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.
CDW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.
CDW Stock Performance
CDW stock opened at $172.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.22. CDW has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of CDW
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
See Also
