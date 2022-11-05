Citigroup Lowers CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $210.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

CDW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW stock opened at $172.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.22. CDW has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

