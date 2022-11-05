Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.75

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 69141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Carvana Trading Down 39.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Carvana by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

