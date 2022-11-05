Beverly B. Wittekind Sells 2,500 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.0 %

ENSG stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

