Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.52. Under Armour shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 70,071 shares.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 52.9% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Under Armour by 45.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Under Armour by 16.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Under Armour by 21.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

