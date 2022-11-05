Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Up to $36.70

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.70, but opened at $40.50. Nevro shares last traded at $39.69, with a volume of 6,913 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Nevro Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

