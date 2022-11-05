AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $51.56, but opened at $54.48. AerCap shares last traded at $52.79, with a volume of 4,318 shares traded.
The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01.
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
