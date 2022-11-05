AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $51.56, but opened at $54.48. AerCap shares last traded at $52.79, with a volume of 4,318 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AerCap Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AerCap by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 71.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

