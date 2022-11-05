Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $1.79

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.90. Lilium shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 3,766 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.12.
Lilium Stock Up 3.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.