Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $1.79

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.90. Lilium shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 3,766 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.12.

Lilium Stock Up 3.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lilium Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Lilium by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

