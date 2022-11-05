Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Gap Up to $61.08

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.08, but opened at $67.00. Bruker shares last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 8,223 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.94 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.