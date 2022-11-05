Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.08. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 6,824 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 million.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.
Butterfly Network Trading Down 6.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
