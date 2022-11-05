TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $27.94

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.94, but opened at $29.04. TORM shares last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 892 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on TORM to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

TORM Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of -211.60.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from TORM’s previous — dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TORM during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TORM during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in TORM by 19.5% during the second quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 353,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 57,774 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TORM during the second quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in TORM by 16.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

